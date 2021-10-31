Olivia Chung (centre) is a member of the Hong Kong Rehabilitation Power Chinese Orchestra. Photo: SCMP Olivia Chung (centre) is a member of the Hong Kong Rehabilitation Power Chinese Orchestra. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong arts fund helps people with disabilities pursue their creative passions

  • ‘I discovered I can still dance using a wheelchair,’ says Ng Keung, who performs with Hong Kong Rehabilitation Power Chinese Orchestra
  • The group is a beneficiary of government’s HK$250 million Arts Development Fund for Persons with Disabilities

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:16pm, 31 Oct, 2021

