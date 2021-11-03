Ke Hui-min (right) is one of 30 mums undergoing bike maintenance training at a social enterprise. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s all-female bicycle repair team ride out unemployment misery through training programme for out-of-work mums
- Sham Shui Po charity is equipping dozens of mothers struggling to make ends meet with bike maintenance and business-related skills
- With support of Operation Santa Claus, the fundraiser co-organised by the Post and RTHK, some women will land trainee roles at end of training
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
