Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised a higher quality of life for residents of the planned Northern Metropolis near the mainland Chinese border. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised a higher quality of life for residents of the planned Northern Metropolis near the mainland Chinese border. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised a higher quality of life for residents of the planned Northern Metropolis near the mainland Chinese border. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam paints rosy picture of life in planned Northern Metropolis

  • Lam says residents of the mega development will enjoy more family time, better sleep and bigger homes, with natural beauty at their doorstep
  • However, one district councillor says the government ‘can’t just create a paradise in the north and leave the rest of the city in hell’

Topic |   Northern Metropolis
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:11pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised a higher quality of life for residents of the planned Northern Metropolis near the mainland Chinese border. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised a higher quality of life for residents of the planned Northern Metropolis near the mainland Chinese border. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised a higher quality of life for residents of the planned Northern Metropolis near the mainland Chinese border. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE