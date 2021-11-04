Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front row, red tie) and Post CEO Gary Liu (front row, blue suit) mark the opening of this year’s Operation Santa Claus fundraising drive. Photo: May Tse Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front row, red tie) and Post CEO Gary Liu (front row, blue suit) mark the opening of this year’s Operation Santa Claus fundraising drive. Photo: May Tse
This year’s Operation Santa Claus launches in Hong Kong, with 18 local charities set to benefit from funding boost

  • Charities helping some of Hong Kong’s most deserving causes to receive cash support in latest campaign
  • Co-organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK, OSC has raised more than HK$333 million since 1988

Sammy Heung
Updated: 9:00am, 4 Nov, 2021

