Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front row, red tie) and Post CEO Gary Liu (front row, blue suit) mark the opening of this year’s Operation Santa Claus fundraising drive. Photo: May Tse
This year’s Operation Santa Claus launches in Hong Kong, with 18 local charities set to benefit from funding boost
- Charities helping some of Hong Kong’s most deserving causes to receive cash support in latest campaign
- Co-organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK, OSC has raised more than HK$333 million since 1988
