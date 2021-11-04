Footage of the incident shows a buffalo running across the road and heading towards a group of pupils nearby in Lantau Island. Photo: Facebook Footage of the incident shows a buffalo running across the road and heading towards a group of pupils nearby in Lantau Island. Photo: Facebook
Footage of the incident shows a buffalo running across the road and heading towards a group of pupils nearby in Lantau Island. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Society

3 children injured as 2 buffaloes ram into pupils on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island

  • Incident captured in 24-second clip shows adult buffalo chasing another as they head towards a group of pupils at a car park near Pui O, hitting a girl and boy
  • Three pupils, all aged eight, suffer injuries to the abdomen, chest, face and hands, and are taken to North Lantau Hospital for treatment

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:46pm, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Footage of the incident shows a buffalo running across the road and heading towards a group of pupils nearby in Lantau Island. Photo: Facebook Footage of the incident shows a buffalo running across the road and heading towards a group of pupils nearby in Lantau Island. Photo: Facebook
Footage of the incident shows a buffalo running across the road and heading towards a group of pupils nearby in Lantau Island. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE