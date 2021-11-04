Charles Kao attends the grand opening of an exhibit in his honour at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks in 2011. Photo: Edward Wong
Google doodle honours Charles K Kao, Hong Kong’s only Nobel laureate and the father of fibre optics
- Kao laid the groundwork for the development of modern communications with his seminal work on fibre optics in the 1960s
- He is also remembered in Hong Kong as an educator, having served as vice-chancellor of Chinese University for nine years
Topic | Hong Kong celebrities and icons
Charles Kao attends the grand opening of an exhibit in his honour at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks in 2011. Photo: Edward Wong