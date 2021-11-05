Cases of child abuse were up 66 per cent in the first nine months of the year. Photo: Shutterstock Cases of child abuse were up 66 per cent in the first nine months of the year. Photo: Shutterstock
Child abuse cases in Hong Kong up 66 per cent in first 9 months of 2021

  • Authorities attribute the increase to the pandemic, with a weaker economy creating more stress at home and children spending less time at school
  • Police call on carers, teachers, parents and even neighbours to step in if the need arises, saying: ‘Protecting our children is everyone’s responsibility’

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:23am, 5 Nov, 2021

