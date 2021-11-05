A woman looks at “Leave Home Safe” QR codes posted at the Tai Po Hui wet market. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A woman looks at “Leave Home Safe” QR codes posted at the Tai Po Hui wet market. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s visually impaired latest to criticise new government app mandate for public buildings

  • Advocates for visually impaired people say it is difficult for them to locate and scan the “Leave Home Safe” app’s QR codes
  • The alternative of filling out a paper form, meanwhile, is of little use to those with poor eyesight, they say

Fiona Sun and Nadia Lam

Updated: 5:17pm, 5 Nov, 2021

