Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong to build 16,000 transitional homes by mid-2023, city’s housing chief says
- Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan says about 6,000 flats will be ready by middle of next year, with construction for remaining 10,000 to be completed in mid-2023
- Latest site in Kwu Tung, Yuen Long, expected to provide more than 2,000 homes for low-income groups
