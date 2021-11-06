Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan. Photo: May Tse Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong to build 16,000 transitional homes by mid-2023, city’s housing chief says

  • Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan says about 6,000 flats will be ready by middle of next year, with construction for remaining 10,000 to be completed in mid-2023
  • Latest site in Kwu Tung, Yuen Long, expected to provide more than 2,000 homes for low-income groups

Chris Lau
Updated: 4:46pm, 6 Nov, 2021

