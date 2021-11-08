The Love 21 Foundation provides a variety of sports, nutrition and support programmes for Hong Kong youth with Down’s syndrome and autism. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Love 21 Foundation aims to prove those with Down’s syndrome, autism ready for purposeful employment
- Charity’s job training programme will be financed by Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraising drive organised by South China Morning Post and RTHK
- Participants will receive a stipend while training for careers such as receptionists and teaching assistants
