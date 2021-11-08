The Love 21 Foundation provides a variety of sports, nutrition and support programmes for Hong Kong youth with Down’s syndrome and autism. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The Love 21 Foundation provides a variety of sports, nutrition and support programmes for Hong Kong youth with Down’s syndrome and autism. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Love 21 Foundation aims to prove those with Down’s syndrome, autism ready for purposeful employment

  • Charity’s job training programme will be financed by Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraising drive organised by South China Morning Post and RTHK
  • Participants will receive a stipend while training for careers such as receptionists and teaching assistants

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:00am, 8 Nov, 2021

