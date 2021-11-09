‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong charity connecting visually impaired ambassadors with anxiety-stricken seniors to receive funding from Operation Santa Claus
- The ‘We Care’ project, launched by the Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation, is helping isolated seniors cope with the pandemic
- It will soon receive additional funding from Operation Santa Claus, an annual fundraiser organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So