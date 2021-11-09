‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So ‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong charity connecting visually impaired ambassadors with anxiety-stricken seniors to receive funding from Operation Santa Claus

  • The ‘We Care’ project, launched by the Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation, is helping isolated seniors cope with the pandemic
  • It will soon receive additional funding from Operation Santa Claus, an annual fundraiser organised by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:03am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So ‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
‘We Care’ ambassador Alsa Kwok (left) and Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation CEO Cora Chu at the organisation’s offices in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE