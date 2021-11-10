ImpactHK head of partnerships and development Charlotte Tottenham (right) and former programme beneficiary Ting Ting*. Photo: Xiaomei Chen ImpactHK head of partnerships and development Charlotte Tottenham (right) and former programme beneficiary Ting Ting*. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
ImpactHK head of partnerships and development Charlotte Tottenham (right) and former programme beneficiary Ting Ting*. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

ImpactHK to get homeless people off the streets and into the workforce with help from UBS, Operation Santa Claus

  • The charity hopes to replicate the success story of one formerly homeless woman who secured her dream job as a carer for the elderly
  • The new programme will be funded by UBS through Operation Santa Claus, a fundraiser jointly organised by the Post and RTHK since 1988

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
ImpactHK head of partnerships and development Charlotte Tottenham (right) and former programme beneficiary Ting Ting*. Photo: Xiaomei Chen ImpactHK head of partnerships and development Charlotte Tottenham (right) and former programme beneficiary Ting Ting*. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
ImpactHK head of partnerships and development Charlotte Tottenham (right) and former programme beneficiary Ting Ting*. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE