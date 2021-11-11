Lee Kam-hung and his daughter, Lee Cheuk-tung, are two of those who have been helped by the Children’s Heart Foundation. Photo: Edmond So
Children’s Heart Foundation helping Hong Kong kids, families unlock mysteries of congenital disease with free genetic testing
- The genome sequencing project is expected to benefit about 30 children, and will help patients suffering from heart disease get the right treatment
- The project will receive funding from Operation Santa Claus, an annual fundraising drive jointly organised by the Post and RTHK since 1988
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
