Lee Kam-hung and his daughter, Lee Cheuk-tung, are two of those who have been helped by the Children’s Heart Foundation. Photo: Edmond So
Children’s Heart Foundation helping Hong Kong kids, families unlock mysteries of congenital disease with free genetic testing

  • The genome sequencing project is expected to benefit about 30 children, and will help patients suffering from heart disease get the right treatment
  • The project will receive funding from Operation Santa Claus, an annual fundraising drive jointly organised by the Post and RTHK since 1988

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Updated: 10:00am, 11 Nov, 2021

