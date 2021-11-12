Margaret Leung, founder of Les Beatitudes Foundation, at Haw Par Mansion in Tai Hang. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Operation Santa Claus: how donated neckties are changing lives of migrant and poor mothers in Hong Kong
- Les Beatitudes Foundation, founded by ex-banker Margaret Leung, has taught more than 1,000 mothers sewing or collage making
- Their clutches, pouches, cushion covers, tote bags and other works are sold at such places as the Asia Society
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Margaret Leung, founder of Les Beatitudes Foundation, at Haw Par Mansion in Tai Hang. Photo: Xiaomei Chen