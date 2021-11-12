Hundreds turned up for the opening of the new M+ contemporary art museum on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers turn out in droves to celebrate opening of new M+ museum
- Some had been waiting years for the opening, while others were drawn in by a recent controversy over a work by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei
- A few visitors, however, complained about admission arrangements, and that facilities in and around the museum did not appear to be ready to handle the crowds
