Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP
Adoptions in Hong Kong fall, with few children listed and adoptive parents ‘wary of taking those with complex profiles’
- Most children up for adoption have special needs, and that puts off potential adoptive parents
- Fear of being labelled ‘bad parents’ stops mums from giving up their babies for adoption
Topic | City Weekend
Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP