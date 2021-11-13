Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP
Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Society

Adoptions in Hong Kong fall, with few children listed and adoptive parents ‘wary of taking those with complex profiles’

  • Most children up for adoption have special needs, and that puts off potential adoptive parents
  • Fear of being labelled ‘bad parents’ stops mums from giving up their babies for adoption

Topic |   City Weekend
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:16am, 13 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP
Jo Jo Cheng was eight when she accidentally came across her adoption certificate in her mother’s drawer. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE