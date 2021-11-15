A model of a studio flat with garden (centre) at CK Asset's #Lyos housing development in Hung Shui Kiu. Photo: Edmond So A model of a studio flat with garden (centre) at CK Asset's #Lyos housing development in Hung Shui Kiu. Photo: Edmond So
How tiny can a Hong Kong ‘nano flat’ be? Let’s squeeze in a garden and charge them more

  • Cramped living ‘a point of pain’ in Hong Kong, but developers add frills to nano flat trend
  • Buyers pay more to snap up tiny ground floor flats with gardens in New Territories project

