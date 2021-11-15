Ivan and Tina Chung with nine-year-old son Mattias. Photo: Jonathan Wong Ivan and Tina Chung with nine-year-old son Mattias. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than words: Hong Kong yoga therapy soothes child born with speech, sensory, motor skills challenges

  • Charity Yama Foundation gets funding from Operation Santa Claus to hold free yoga sessions for people from underprivileged families with disabilities
  • The charity will work with NGOs which will refer beneficiaries; parents of nine-year-old Mattias Chung says sessions have greatly helped their child

Updated: 10:11am, 15 Nov, 2021

