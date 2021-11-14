Volunteers who worked to restore a cemetery for Indian and Nepalese soldiers were joined by dignitaries for a memorial service on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s fallen Indian, Nepalese soldiers honoured at Remembrance Sunday event at restored cemetery
- As many as 90 volunteers lent their efforts to restoration of site overlooking Happy Valley Racecourse where several military graves are located
- Organisers hope the cemetery can serve as a symbol of ethnic minority community’s historic contributions to the city
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
