Hong Kong charity PathFinders works to protect the well-being of migrant mothers and their children born in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s PathFinders offering domestic helper mums Brighter Futures with help from Operation Santa Claus
- The charity, which offers support ranging from case management to shelter services, will next year expand services for hundreds of women and children
- Financed by the South China Morning Post and RTHK’s Operation Santa Claus, the project will include postnatal depression support, early learning opportunities
