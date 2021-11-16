Hong Kong charity PathFinders works to protect the well-being of migrant mothers and their children born in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong charity PathFinders works to protect the well-being of migrant mothers and their children born in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong charity PathFinders works to protect the well-being of migrant mothers and their children born in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s PathFinders offering domestic helper mums Brighter Futures with help from Operation Santa Claus

  • The charity, which offers support ranging from case management to shelter services, will next year expand services for hundreds of women and children
  • Financed by the South China Morning Post and RTHK’s Operation Santa Claus, the project will include postnatal depression support, early learning opportunities

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong charity PathFinders works to protect the well-being of migrant mothers and their children born in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong charity PathFinders works to protect the well-being of migrant mothers and their children born in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong charity PathFinders works to protect the well-being of migrant mothers and their children born in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE