Workers clean up a beach on Hong Kong’s Lamma Island. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Extreme weather takes toll on frontline cleaners in rural Hong Kong with more than half having suffered heatstroke, survey finds
- Almost half of respondents also express concern about safety while working under adverse weather as they lack basics such as shelter and drinking water
- Workers also complain there has been a lack of legislative changes to protect them from impact of climate change
Topic | Climate change
