Hong Kong /  Society

Extreme weather takes toll on frontline cleaners in rural Hong Kong with more than half having suffered heatstroke, survey finds

  • Almost half of respondents also express concern about safety while working under adverse weather as they lack basics such as shelter and drinking water
  • Workers also complain there has been a lack of legislative changes to protect them from impact of climate change

Topic |   Climate change
Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:57pm, 15 Nov, 2021

Workers clean up a beach on Hong Kong’s Lamma Island. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
