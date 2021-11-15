A new study has found that Hong Kong parents who employ domestic helpers are able to devote more time to child care. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong couples who hire domestic helpers are more likely to have a second child, can devote more time to parenting, study finds
- The study shows domestic helpers have a ‘positive impact on Hong Kong families’, lead researcher says
- The number of families hiring helpers has risen steadily, from fewer than one in 20 in the 1980s, to more than one in six in 2016
A new study has found that Hong Kong parents who employ domestic helpers are able to devote more time to child care. Photo: Winson Wong