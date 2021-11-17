There are about 2,900 waste pickers in Hong Kong, according to a 2018 study. Photo: Nora Tam There are about 2,900 waste pickers in Hong Kong, according to a 2018 study. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s waste pickers deserve more respect and better conditions, women’s group says as it prepares drive to change public attitudes

  • Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association says stigma and stereotypes are holding back the city’s waste pickers from having the working conditions they deserve
  • Drive supported by Operation Santa Claus and launching next year aims to improve public perceptions and help workers achieve a better working environment

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:00am, 17 Nov, 2021

