Hongkong Land’s initiative is aimed at offering help to students stuck in cramped spaces. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong Land’s initiative is aimed at offering help to students stuck in cramped spaces. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hongkong Land launches scheme backed by HK$100 million fund to help 1,000 students and their families stuck in subdivided flats

  • The Home Fund initiative will offer educational and counselling programmes to 1,000 Primary Four to Form Six students and their families
  • Hongkong Land will also match monetary contributions that its employees and tenants make to programme

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 7:00am, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkong Land’s initiative is aimed at offering help to students stuck in cramped spaces. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong Land’s initiative is aimed at offering help to students stuck in cramped spaces. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE