Hongkong Land’s initiative is aimed at offering help to students stuck in cramped spaces. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong Land launches scheme backed by HK$100 million fund to help 1,000 students and their families stuck in subdivided flats
- The Home Fund initiative will offer educational and counselling programmes to 1,000 Primary Four to Form Six students and their families
- Hongkong Land will also match monetary contributions that its employees and tenants make to programme
