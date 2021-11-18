Miyuki Pang and her four-year-old daughter Rihanna. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Sign bilingualism: Hong Kong charity aims to boost education for children with hearing disabilities through sign, spoken language combination

  • SLCO Community Resources provides sign bilingualism – both signed and spoken language – in education for children with hearing disabilities
  • Independent charity hopes to promote sign bilingualism with funding from Operation Santa Claus

Ziyu Zhang
Updated: 10:00am, 18 Nov, 2021

