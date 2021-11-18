Hong Kong’s Immigration Department has complained that domestic workers are taking advantage of an extended grace period after their contracts end. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong domestic workers ‘abusing’ post-contract grace period, officials say, pointing to jump in work visa rejections
- Immigration Department tells employment agencies number of helpers ‘job hopping’ has grown fourfold since they were granted an extra two weeks to find work
- But domestic workers who spoke to the Post describe abusive environments they say provide every legitimate reason to seek different employers
