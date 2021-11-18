Hong Kong’s Immigration Department has complained that domestic workers are taking advantage of an extended grace period after their contracts end. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Immigration Department has complained that domestic workers are taking advantage of an extended grace period after their contracts end. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong domestic workers ‘abusing’ post-contract grace period, officials say, pointing to jump in work visa rejections

  • Immigration Department tells employment agencies number of helpers ‘job hopping’ has grown fourfold since they were granted an extra two weeks to find work
  • But domestic workers who spoke to the Post describe abusive environments they say provide every legitimate reason to seek different employers

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 3:58pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Immigration Department has complained that domestic workers are taking advantage of an extended grace period after their contracts end. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Immigration Department has complained that domestic workers are taking advantage of an extended grace period after their contracts end. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE