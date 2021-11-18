A glass roof has been built over the reservoir. Photo: Martin Chan
Century-old underground reservoir in Hong Kong gets new glass roof, internal lighting and other facilities ahead of limited public opening

  • Fate of long-forgotten reservoir sparked a public outcry last December after its imminent demolition became known
  • Temporary reinforcement, as well as protection and improvement works, of structure started at beginning of year, government says

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Nov, 2021

