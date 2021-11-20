The Popcat online gaming fad simply requires players to click on a picture of a cat, which will then open its mouth into a gaping O with a pop sound. Photo: Handout
Just click it: why Hong Kong is No 1 in the ‘Popcat’ online gaming craze

  • It’s not as inane as it appears, insist players who have chalked up more than 121 billion clicks, saying city’s top ranking gives them sense of identity
  • Game created for fun by Sheffield undergrads has spread worldwide, sparking intense competition

Danny Mok
Updated: 3:24pm, 20 Nov, 2021

