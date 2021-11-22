The HUB Hong Kong’s executive director Josephine Leung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong charity to launch STEM academy in 2022 to help pupils from low-income families
- The HUB Hong Kong to make STEM education accessible for 560 Primary One to Form Three pupils from Sham Shui Po with ‘STEMSpark Kids – Building a STEM Academy’
- It will provide free STEM programmes such as coding, app-writing, programming and 3D printing
