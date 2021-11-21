Civil servants pledge allegiance to Hong Kong at an oath-taking ceremony last year. Photo: Handout
National security law: Hong Kong labour minister says social workers board must join other public officials in taking oath of allegiance to city
- 15-strong board that regulates Hong Kong’s 27,000 social workers will be required to swear allegiance, labour minister says
- Law Chi-kwong insists Social Workers Registration Board members fall within definition of officials subject to the oath-taking requirement
