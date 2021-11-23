Table tennis gold medalist Ma Long (left) is among the Olympic stars set to arrive in Hong Kong next month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Olympians will take 3-day victory lap in Hong Kong next month
- Table tennis star Ma Long and sprinter Su Bingtian among group of 29 from Tokyo Games that will spend December 3 to 5 in city, Carrie Lam reveals
- Young fan favourite Quan Hongchan, a 14-year-old diver, will not be among those making the trip, which is intended to stoke local sports enthusiasm
