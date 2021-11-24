Cindy Chan (back row, second left) poses with beneficiaries outside the offices of the organisation she founded, CODA Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
CODA Hong Kong offering deaf parents new support with help of Operation Santa Claus

  • Charity aimed at helping children of deaf Hongkongers and their parents will add a full-time counsellor next year with money from South China Morning Post, RTHK fundraising campaign
  • Founded by the hearing child of deaf parents, CODA has been offering support to struggling families since 2013

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Nov, 2021

