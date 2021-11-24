The new banknotes will carry a cool-blue theme to mark the Winter Games. Photo: Robert Ng
Beijing Winter Olympics: Bank of China (Hong Kong) unveils special HK$20 notes to mark Games, with vertical design showing Great Wall against Victoria Harbour silhouette

  • City’s finance chief Paul Chan says new design signifies Hongkongers’ blessings and support for Games
  • Applications to buy the banknotes will be accepted online or at any bank branch from December

Updated: 8:55pm, 24 Nov, 2021

