The new banknotes will carry a cool-blue theme to mark the Winter Games. Photo: Robert Ng
Beijing Winter Olympics: Bank of China (Hong Kong) unveils special HK$20 notes to mark Games, with vertical design showing Great Wall against Victoria Harbour silhouette
- City’s finance chief Paul Chan says new design signifies Hongkongers’ blessings and support for Games
- Applications to buy the banknotes will be accepted online or at any bank branch from December
