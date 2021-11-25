Members of the public can enjoy free guided tours at the service reservoir in Bishop Hill from December 15. Photo: Winson Wong
Century-old underground reservoir in Hong Kong open for free guided tours from December 15 for 6 months
- Tours at underground reservoir in Bishop Hill at Shek Kip Mei will run until June 14, 2022 and last 90 minutes each, with English sessions held every Saturday afternoon
- Visitors urged to be respectful and considerate so as to not damage any artefacts
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
