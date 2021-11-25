Members of the public can enjoy free guided tours at the service reservoir in Bishop Hill from December 15. Photo: Winson Wong
Century-old underground reservoir in Hong Kong open for free guided tours from December 15 for 6 months

  • Tours at underground reservoir in Bishop Hill at Shek Kip Mei will run until June 14, 2022 and last 90 minutes each, with English sessions held every Saturday afternoon
  • Visitors urged to be respectful and considerate so as to not damage any artefacts

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 3:59pm, 25 Nov, 2021

