(From left) Hong Kong Golf Club mascot Fanling Freddie, RTHK’s Hugh Chiverton, lady captain Jane Lo, captain Clarence Leung, Trade Development Council chief Peter Lam and charity committee chairman William Doo Jnr at the golf club in October. Photo: Jonathan Wong
(From left) Hong Kong Golf Club mascot Fanling Freddie, RTHK’s Hugh Chiverton, lady captain Jane Lo, captain Clarence Leung, Trade Development Council chief Peter Lam and charity committee chairman William Doo Jnr at the golf club in October. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Golf Club event raises HK$5 million for charity in spite of pandemic

  • The club’s annual Cup of Kindness tournament raised the funds in support of the Home of Loving Faithfulness and Operation Santa Claus
  • Club has focused on helping smaller, neighbouring charities with an emphasis on local community work

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Joyce Yip

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) Hong Kong Golf Club mascot Fanling Freddie, RTHK’s Hugh Chiverton, lady captain Jane Lo, captain Clarence Leung, Trade Development Council chief Peter Lam and charity committee chairman William Doo Jnr at the golf club in October. Photo: Jonathan Wong
(From left) Hong Kong Golf Club mascot Fanling Freddie, RTHK’s Hugh Chiverton, lady captain Jane Lo, captain Clarence Leung, Trade Development Council chief Peter Lam and charity committee chairman William Doo Jnr at the golf club in October. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE