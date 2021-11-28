Children as young as six are having to work, care for their parents, and cook meals. Photo: Jonathan Wong
For Hong Kong’s poor children, ‘home work’ means cooking, cleaning, caregiving and earning money for the family
- As poverty rate hits 12-year high, experts voice concerns for 274,900 children from poor homes
- Parents struggling to make ends meet rely on children to help at home, need more support services
Topic | Poverty
