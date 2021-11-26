An aerial view of M+, West Kowloon. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong looking to expand West Kowloon Cultural District, authority invites developers to bid for right to construct buildings for entertainment and offices
- Authority issues tenders for the Artist Square Towers Project two weeks after opening of M+ museum
- Project comprises three commercial buildings, about 96 per cent of which will be for offices with the rest for retail, dining or entertainment
Topic | M+ museum of visual culture
