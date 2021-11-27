An immersive feature in the revamped Bruce Lee exhibition in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Revamped Bruce Lee exhibition to open in Hong Kong, with about 200 items previously unseen in the city on display
- Fresh display featuring personal memorabilia entirely new to a Hong Kong audience opens on Sunday in Sha Tin
- Enter the Dragon star would have turned 81 this weekend as his daughter vows ‘his legacy continues’
Topic | Bruce Lee
