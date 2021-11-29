The annual Wing Ding Squash Tournament sees costumed players go head to head in a chaotic format to raise money for charity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Lighthearted Hong Kong squash tournament raises serious money for Operation Santa Claus

  • The annual Wing Ding Charity Tournament sees players dressed as everything from pizza slices to coronavirus cells square off in a chaotic format
  • This year’s ‘madness’ raised HK$398,110 for Operation Santa Claus, an annual fundraising drive co-organised by the Post and RTHK

Joyce Yip

Updated: 10:14am, 29 Nov, 2021

