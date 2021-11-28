Successful applicants for 2020 Home Ownership Scheme choose flats at the Hong Kong Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Housing Authority looking at building more ‘nano flats’ for sale in coming projects

  • At least three projects have proposals for flats as small as 250 sq ft to be sold to poor families
  • Government’s long-term plan is for larger spaces, but tiny flats will help to ease supply crunch

Jack Tsang

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Successful applicants for 2020 Home Ownership Scheme choose flats at the Hong Kong Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
