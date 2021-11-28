A new survey has found that residents who will be affected by an urban renewal project in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to be relocated within the same district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong housing: almost all residents to be affected by renewal plan in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to remain in same district, survey finds
- The survey, conducted by district council members, also found that nearly half of homeowners wanted flat-for-flat compensation
- The Urban Renewal Authority had previously unveiled plans to overhaul parts of Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok to make them more liveable
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A new survey has found that residents who will be affected by an urban renewal project in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to be relocated within the same district. Photo: Sam Tsang