A new survey has found that residents who will be affected by an urban renewal project in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to be relocated within the same district. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new survey has found that residents who will be affected by an urban renewal project in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to be relocated within the same district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong housing: almost all residents to be affected by renewal plan in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to remain in same district, survey finds

  • The survey, conducted by district council members, also found that nearly half of homeowners wanted flat-for-flat compensation
  • The Urban Renewal Authority had previously unveiled plans to overhaul parts of Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok to make them more liveable

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 6:40pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new survey has found that residents who will be affected by an urban renewal project in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to be relocated within the same district. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new survey has found that residents who will be affected by an urban renewal project in Yau Tsim Mong prefer to be relocated within the same district. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE