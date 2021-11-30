Committee members and partners cut the ribbon at this year’s Italian Charity Fair, organised by the Italian Women’s Association. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Italian Women’s Association charity market comes roaring back in Hong Kong, raising HK$800,000 in single day
- The association was forced to cancel the annual event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
- A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to Operation Santa Claus, an annual fundraising drive co-organised by the Post and RTHK
