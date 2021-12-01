A concern group is calling for curbs on speculative buying and resale of subsidised flats. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong subsidised flat buyers earned ‘more than HK$2.5 million each’ in quick resales, concern group calls for speculation curbs

  • Federation of Public Housing Estates flags profiteering practice in which buyers resold properties three to five years after purchase, at double the original tag
  • Housing Authority adviser says it will look into restrictions, though minister had earlier pointed out such transactions accounted for only 1.6 per cent of secondary market

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Jack Tsang
Updated: 9:56pm, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
