(Left to right) Chinese Recreation Club Open 2021 winner Jack Wong, club chairman Kenneth Lam and tournament runner-up Kevin Wong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chinese Recreation Club aces holiday charity drive at 73rd tennis open
- The Tai Hang club donated nearly HK$40,000 to charity partners Lok Sin Tong and Operation Santa Claus, organised by RTHK and the South China Morning Post
- The tournament, which saw 23-year-old Jack Wong take the men’s title home, offered up HK$250 for each ace during its main draw matches
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
