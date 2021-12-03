(Left to right) Chinese Recreation Club Open 2021 winner Jack Wong, club chairman Kenneth Lam and tournament runner-up Kevin Wong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
(Left to right) Chinese Recreation Club Open 2021 winner Jack Wong, club chairman Kenneth Lam and tournament runner-up Kevin Wong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Chinese Recreation Club aces holiday charity drive at 73rd tennis open

  • The Tai Hang club donated nearly HK$40,000 to charity partners Lok Sin Tong and Operation Santa Claus, organised by RTHK and the South China Morning Post
  • The tournament, which saw 23-year-old Jack Wong take the men’s title home, offered up HK$250 for each ace during its main draw matches

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Ziyu Zhang
Ziyu Zhang

Updated: 10:00am, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left to right) Chinese Recreation Club Open 2021 winner Jack Wong, club chairman Kenneth Lam and tournament runner-up Kevin Wong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
(Left to right) Chinese Recreation Club Open 2021 winner Jack Wong, club chairman Kenneth Lam and tournament runner-up Kevin Wong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE