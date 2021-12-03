Many small flats offered up for sale under a subsidised home buying scheme have gone unsold. Photo: Winson Wong
Over 780 shoebox flats in Hong Kong’s subsidised home ownership scheme still unsold despite more than a month on market
- As of Friday, 254 of the flats at Kai Chuen Court in Kowloon, offered under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme, still have not found buyers; all are smaller than 200 sq ft
- Other unsold units under the scheme include 537 flats in Tsing Yi and Chai Wan, with about 98 per cent of them smaller than 189 sq ft
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Many small flats offered up for sale under a subsidised home buying scheme have gone unsold. Photo: Winson Wong