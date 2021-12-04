Star Chinese diver Wang Zongyuan goes airborne as a day of Olympian exhibitions got under way in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese Olympians make a Hong Kong splash as Victoria Park diving, swimming exhibition kicks off day-long celebration of medal winners
- Just 2km away, residents were crowding into Queen Elizabeth Stadium for showcases of gymnastics, fencing, badminton and table tennis skills
- The events are part of a three-day goodwill tour by a group of 29 mainland Chinese Olympians that will conclude on Sunday
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Star Chinese diver Wang Zongyuan goes airborne as a day of Olympian exhibitions got under way in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee