Star Chinese diver Wang Zongyuan goes airborne as a day of Olympian exhibitions got under way in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Chinese Olympians make a Hong Kong splash as Victoria Park diving, swimming exhibition kicks off day-long celebration of medal winners

  • Just 2km away, residents were crowding into Queen Elizabeth Stadium for showcases of gymnastics, fencing, badminton and table tennis skills
  • The events are part of a three-day goodwill tour by a group of 29 mainland Chinese Olympians that will conclude on Sunday

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 12:16pm, 4 Dec, 2021

