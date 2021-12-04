Stephen Chow was installed as Catholic bishop of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s new Catholic bishop vows to heal divisions, foster new generation of believers
- Stephen Chow was consecrated and installed as bishop on Saturday afternoon after the post had sat vacant for nearly three years
- Alluding to recent ‘unhappy and uncomfortable’ events in the city, Chow pledged to make the church a ‘bridge’ for reconciliation
Topic | Catholic Church
Stephen Chow was installed as Catholic bishop of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AP