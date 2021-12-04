Show host Wong Cho-lam (left) meets his match in Olympic weightlifter Li Wenwen. Photo: May Tse
Fun and games as Chinese Olympians captivate crowd of 2,000 Hong Kong residents at variety show
- Residents flock to Queen Elizabeth Stadium to catch glimpse of delegation of 29 mainland athletes on the second day of their goodwill visit
- Athletes share experiences and join in lighthearted games, with table tennis legend Ma Long, sprinter Su Bingtian and cyclist Zhong Tianshi among crowd favourites
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
