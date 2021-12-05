Su Bingtian breaks Asia’s 100 metres record in Tokyo this year. Photo: Xinhua
Su Bingtian breaks Asia’s 100 metres record in Tokyo this year. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Asia’s fastest sprinter Su Bingtian reveals how Hong Kong Paralympian William So and writer Louis Cha inspired him to success

  • ‘God Su’, the first Asian-born athlete to run the 100 metres in under 10 seconds, says William So is the ‘true god’ of the track
  • China’s Olympic stars are touring Hong Kong after excelling at the Tokyo Games this year

Topic |   Hong Kong
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 2:59pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Su Bingtian breaks Asia’s 100 metres record in Tokyo this year. Photo: Xinhua
Su Bingtian breaks Asia’s 100 metres record in Tokyo this year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE