Hundreds of primary school kids cheer the show put on by some of China’s top athletes at the Yuen Long District Sports Association. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chinese gold medallists showcasing gymnastics, weightlifting skills send Hong Kong pupils into Olympics frenzy
- Champion gymnasts Liu Yang, Zou Jingyuan and winning weightlifters Wang Zhouyu, Chen Lijun perform for hundreds of youngsters in Hong Kong
- China’s Olympics superstars on Sunday concluded a three-day tour of the city to mark this summer’s sporting success
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
