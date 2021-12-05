Hundreds of primary school kids cheer the show put on by some of China’s top athletes at the Yuen Long District Sports Association. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chinese gold medallists showcasing gymnastics, weightlifting skills send Hong Kong pupils into Olympics frenzy

  • Champion gymnasts Liu Yang, Zou Jingyuan and winning weightlifters Wang Zhouyu, Chen Lijun perform for hundreds of youngsters in Hong Kong
  • China’s Olympics superstars on Sunday concluded a three-day tour of the city to mark this summer’s sporting success

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:54pm, 5 Dec, 2021

